MK Dons sign Scott Golbourne, Alex Gilbey and Celtic's Aidan Nesbitt

Aidan Nesbitt has made one League Cup appearance for Celtic

MK Dons have signed Celtic's Aidan Nesbitt and Wigan's Alex Gilbey for undisclosed fees, while Bristol City's Scott Golbourne has joined on loan.

Scotland Under-21 winger Nesbitt, 20, has been on loan at Partick and Morton and has signed a two-year contract.

Left-back Golbourne, 29, won League One with Wolves in 2013-14 and will stay with the Dons until mid-January.

Ex-Colchester midfielder Gilbey, 22, has agreed a three-year deal, leaving Wigan after just one full season.

"Alex has been a player we've admired for a long time. We've worked hard to get the deal done - he is exactly the type of player we are after," said boss Robbie Neilson.

