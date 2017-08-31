Transfer gossip: Sanchez, Coutinho, Giroud, Oxlade-Chamberlain

For completed deals, check our transfers page. Watch the deadline day business being discussed on BBC Sport's Gossip Facebook Live.

Transfer news

Manchester City will attempt to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez on loan next year and blame the Gunners for the 28-year-old's proposed £60m deadline-day deal collapsing. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, could still complete a move to Barcelona with the Spanish transfer window open until midnight on Friday. (Daily Express)

Juventus have the basis of an agreement in place with midfielder Emre Can's representatives, if the 23-year-old decides not to renew his Liverpool contract. (Ilbianconero, via Calciomercato)

Everton wanted to sign former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen on loan from Barcelona, but the Spanish side refused to release the 31-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30, didn't complete a move to Everton because his wife rejected it. (Daily Star)

Jurgen Klopp had been waiting to sign new Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for three years after watching him play in the Champions League with Arsenal while managing Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Express)

Bournemouth had a £25m bid for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray, 21, rejected. (Sky Sports via Bournemouth Echo)

Former Southampton playmaker Matt Le Tissier has rejected claims Liverpool will sign defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, for a reduced price in January. (Daily Star)

Everton failed to land the striker and defender Ronald Koeman wanted. (Liverpool Echo)

Brighton are attempting to make a late move for Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen, 23. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham playmaker Marcus Edwards, 18, turned down several loan offers in an attempt to fight for a spot in the first team. (Guardian)

Meanwhile...

Kyle Walker laughed off former Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier calling him "a traitor" for joining Manchester City when they were reunited on international duty with England. (ESPN)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger turned down the opportunity to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2002. (GQ, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has denied directing foul and abusive language at a doping control officer after the Europa League final last season and says the two-game ban imposed by Uefa was harsh. (Guardian)

Striker Wilfried Bony was excited about his return to Swansea following a £12m move from Manchester City.

Best of Thursday's transfer news

Arsenal are attempting to seal a last-minute deal for Paris St-Germain and Germany forward Julian Draxler, 23 - otherwise they will block Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

City will make a £70m cash bid for Chile forward Sanchez, 28, and have already sent a team of legal and medical officials to South America to get the deal done as quickly as possible. (Independent)

City's hopes of signing Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 29, from West Brom are hanging in the balance, with France centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, 26, not keen on moving the other way. Arsenal and Leicester have had bids worth £25m for Evans rejected by West Brom. (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign Mangala from City for £23m. (Sun)

Swansea are close to signing Bayern Munich's 20-year-old midfielder Renato Sanches on loan. (Guardian)