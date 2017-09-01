Adrien Silva: Leicester confident over £22m deal for Portugal midfielder

Adrien Silva has scored one goal in 20 games for Portugal

Leicester City are confident they will complete the signing Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon for £22m.

A deal was struck with the Portuguese club, and with the 28-year-old, before Thursday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.

However, Leicester are still waiting for international clearance.

France-born Silva is a product of Sporting's academy and has had loan spells at Maccabi Haifa and Academica. He has earned 20 caps for Portugal.