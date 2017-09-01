Adrien Silva: Leicester confident over £22m deal for Portugal midfielder
Leicester City are confident they will complete the signing Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon for £22m.
A deal was struck with the Portuguese club, and with the 28-year-old, before Thursday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.
However, Leicester are still waiting for international clearance.
France-born Silva is a product of Sporting's academy and has had loan spells at Maccabi Haifa and Academica. He has earned 20 caps for Portugal.