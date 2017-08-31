Aberdeen sign defender Dominic Ball on season-long loan from Rotherham

Dominic Ball (right) in action for Rotherham

Aberdeen have signed former Tottenham Hotspur defender Dominic Ball on a season-long loan from Rotherham, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old, who had a spell at Rangers in season 2015/16, becomes manager Derek McInnes' eighth summer signing.

Ball joined the English League One side in August 2016, and then spent time on loan at Peterborough United.

He has represented both Northern Ireland and England at youth level.

Ball becomes the third player on loan at Aberdeen alongside Ryan Christie and Greg Stewart, from Celtic and Birmingham respectively.

Greg Tansey, Stevie May, Nicky Maynard, Gary Mackay-Steven and Kari Arnason all signed permanent deals with the side currently sitting top of the Scottish Premiership.