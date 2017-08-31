Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder 'did not have Chelsea medical'

Ross Barkley has played 150 times in the Premier League for Everton

Everton's claim that Ross Barkley turned down a move to Chelsea after having a medical and agreeing a contract has been disputed by a source close to the England midfielder.

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri said Everton had accepted a bid and Barkley had agreed personal terms before changing his mind after passing a medical.

But the source said the 23-year-old did not travel to Chelsea.

And they said he had not had a medical.

"It was simply that he would rather make a decision about his next move when he is fully fit, rather than arrive at a new club injured," the source said.

Barkley has a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out for three months.

Everton had initially rejected a £25m offer from Chelsea for the player on Wednesday before reports that a deal had been agreed late on Thursday.

"It is a big surprise but that is football," Moshiri told Sky Sports.

Barkley has less than a year left on his contract and has turned down a new deal at the club he grew up supporting and joined as an 11-year-old.

The academy graduate has played 150 times for Everton in the Premier League, scoring 21 times since making his debut in 2011.

In July, manager Ronald Koeman said the club "100%" expected Barkley to leave Goodison Park.

Analysis - 'a strange situation'

BBC Sport chief footballer writer Phil McNulty:

Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea was all but done. The fee agreed was between £30m and £35m and personal terms had been settled.

He won't be playing much before December anyway and I'm sure it will be revisited in the New Year.

It certainly is a strange situation.