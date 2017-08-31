Davide Zappacosta: Chelsea sign Italy defender from Torino

Zappacosta began his career at Italian fourth-tier side Isola Liri

Chelsea have signed defender Davide Zappacosta from Torino on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has been capped four times by Italy, with Blues boss Antonio Conte handing him his first call-up to the national squad in May 2016.

The full-back joined Torino from Atalanta in 2015 and made 29 Serie A appearances last season.

"I hope I can show my quality to the coach, my team-mates and the supporters," said Zappacosta.