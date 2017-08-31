Lee Novak: Scunthorpe sign striker after release by Charlton Athletic

Lee Novak
Lee Novak has scored one goal in three games for Charlton this season

Striker Lee Novak has joined Scunthorpe United on a free transfer following his release by Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Huddersfield, Birmingham and Chesterfield, has signed a two-year contract with the League One side.

Novak told the club website: "I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. Its been a long day.

"We've got off to a good start. I want to contribute, get a few goals and help get points on the board."

