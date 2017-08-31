Lee Novak: Scunthorpe sign striker after release by Charlton Athletic

Lee Novak has scored one goal in three games for Charlton this season

Striker Lee Novak has joined Scunthorpe United on a free transfer following his release by Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Huddersfield, Birmingham and Chesterfield, has signed a two-year contract with the League One side.

Novak told the club website: "I'm buzzing to finally get it over the line. Its been a long day.

"We've got off to a good start. I want to contribute, get a few goals and help get points on the board."

