George Taft: Mansfield defender joins Cambridge on loan

Cambridge United have signed defender George Taft on loan from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town until January.

The 24-year-old had a previous three-month loan spell with U's in 2015, where he scored once in 13 appearances.

Taft joined the Stags from Burton in May 2016 and has made 15 appearances, but only one this season in the EFL Trophy against Lincoln.

He began his career as a trainee with Leicester and has also had stints on loan with Kettering and York.

