Luke Steele: Goalkeeper joins Bristol City from Panathinaikos

Luke Steele
Manchester United bought Luke Steele from Peterborough for £500,000 in May 2002

Championship side Bristol City have signed goalkeeper Luke Steele from Panathinaikos on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United, West Brom and Barnsley keeper has signed a one-year deal, with an option of a further year.

Head coach Lee Johnson said: "Luke has plenty of Championship experience and has played in plenty of big games, including in Europe.

"He's still young for a goalkeeper and is very mobile and agile."

Meanwhile, the Robins have signed forward Rory Holden and midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Holden, 20, joins from Derry City on a two-year contract with an option for a further year, while 18-year-old Bakinson arrives from Luton Town and has signed a three-year deal, with a further year option.

Both players will link up with the club's development group.

