Aaron Jarvis: Luton Town sign Basingstoke striker
Luton have signed striker Aaron Jarvis from seventh-tier side Basingstoke for an undisclosed fee.
Jarvis, 19, has signed a one-year deal with the League Two side, with a club option for a further 12 months.
"This opportunity came up a few weeks ago and we've decided to go with it," Hatters boss Nathan Jones said.
"We were going to maybe try to get Aaron in and have a real look at him first, but we weren't able to do that so we are having a gamble."
