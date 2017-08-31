Fikayo Tomori: Chelsea defender joins Hull City on season-long loan

Fikayo Tomori helped England to Under-20 World Cup success in June

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has joined Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Canada, has made one appearance for Chelsea as a second-half substitute against Leicester City in 2016.

Tomori appeared 10 times during a loan spell with Brighton last season, with seven of them coming from the bench.

The defender helped England win Under-20 World Cup in June, as they beat Venezuela 1-0 in the final.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.