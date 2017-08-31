Alfred N'Diaye: Wolves sign Villarreal midfielder on loan

From the section

Alfred N'Diaye scored his Hull goal on his debut for the club in a 2-0 win over Liverpool in February

Championship side Wolves have signed Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye on a season-long loan deal.

Senegal international N'Diaye has made only nine La Liga appearances for Villarreal since joining from Real Betis in January 2016.

The 27-year-old joined Hull on loan in January, scoring one goal in 15 Premier League games.

He also played for Sunderland between January 2013 and August 2014, making 16 appearances for the Black Cats.

