Derby County v Hull City

Tom Lawrence featured for Wales in their World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Moldova

Maikel Kieftenbeld's move from Birmingham to Derby on deadline day was not ratified by the EFL, so he will not be able to make his debut against Hull.

Manager Gary Rowett has said that winger Tom Lawrence will make his first start after joining from Leicester.

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could give debuts to Jackson Irvine, Nouha Dicko and Fikayo Tomori.

Midfielder Markus Henriksen (foot) is back but forward Frazier Campbell (groin) is doubtful.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts