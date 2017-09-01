BBC Sport - Transfer deadline day: David Ornstein on what went wrong for Arsenal in transfer window

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

BBC Sport's David Ornstein answers the key questions Arsenal fans will be asking themselves after the Premier League transfer window closed.

WATCH MORE: Has this been the Premier League's weirdest window?

WATCH MORE: Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

READ MORE: Transfer deadline day - check all the latest completed deals

Top videos

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories