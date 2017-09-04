2018 World Cup qualifying: Germany 6-0 Norway

Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored his 31st international goal for Germany

Germany thrashed Norway to stay top of Group C and maintain their 100% record in World Cup 2018 qualifying.

Mesut Ozil opened the scoring by firing in, before the Arsenal man turned provider for Julian Draxler.

Timo Werner found the net twice before the interval, after which Leon Goretzka and Mario Gomez both nodded in.

In the same group, San Marino were beaten 5-1 by Azerbaijan, while Northern Ireland clinched second place by beating Czech Republic 2-0.

In Group E, Poland held on to top spot with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Striker Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for the home side with a late penalty.

New Monaco signing Stevan Jovetic scored the only goal as Montenegro edged past Romania to hold on to second spot, but Denmark defeated Armenia 4-1 to stay in touching distance.

Werder Bremen front man Thomas Delaney netted a hat-trick for the Danes, who also had Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on the scoresheet.