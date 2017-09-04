Match ends, Germany 6, Norway 0.
2018 World Cup qualifying: Germany 6-0 Norway
Germany thrashed Norway to stay top of Group C and maintain their 100% record in World Cup 2018 qualifying.
Mesut Ozil opened the scoring by firing in, before the Arsenal man turned provider for Julian Draxler.
Timo Werner found the net twice before the interval, after which Leon Goretzka and Mario Gomez both nodded in.
In the same group, San Marino were beaten 5-1 by Azerbaijan, while Northern Ireland clinched second place by beating Czech Republic 2-0.
In Group E, Poland held on to top spot with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Striker Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for the home side with a late penalty.
New Monaco signing Stevan Jovetic scored the only goal as Montenegro edged past Romania to hold on to second spot, but Denmark defeated Armenia 4-1 to stay in touching distance.
Werder Bremen front man Thomas Delaney netted a hat-trick for the Danes, who also had Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on the scoresheet.
Line-ups
Germany
- 22ter Stegen
- 18Kimmich
- 16Rüdiger
- 5Hummels
- 3Hector
- 21RudySubstituted forKhediraat 61'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 13MüllerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 45'minutes
- 10Özil
- 7Draxler
- 11WernerSubstituted forGomezat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 2Henrichs
- 4Ginter
- 6Khedira
- 9Stindl
- 12Leno
- 14Can
- 15Younes
- 17Süle
- 19Goretzka
- 20Brandt
- 23Gomez
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 6Nordtveit
- 3Skjelvik
- 2Aleesami
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forSvenssonat 58'minutes
- 15BergeSubstituted forValsvikat 45'minutes
- 18SelnaesBooked at 13minsSubstituted forLinnesat 75'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 7King
- 23Berget
Substitutes
- 4Rosted
- 5Valsvik
- 8Johansen
- 9Sørloth
- 10Elyounoussi
- 12Grytebust
- 13Trondsen
- 16Svensson
- 17Linnes
- 19Johnsen
- 21Meling
- 22Hansen
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
- Attendance:
- 53,840
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 6, Norway 0.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jonas Hector.
Attempt blocked. Jørgen Skjelvik (Norway) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Joshua King (Norway) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt blocked. Jonas Svensson (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jonas Hector.
Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jørgen Skjelvik.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Mats Møller Dæhli (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Martin Linnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Linnes (Norway).
Hand ball by Mario Gomez (Germany).
Offside, Norway. Haitam Aleesami tries a through ball, but Jo Inge Berget is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 6, Norway 0. Mario Gomez (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Martin Linnes replaces Ole Selnaes.
Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Jonas Hector is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Mario Gomez replaces Timo Werner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jørgen Skjelvik.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Sami Khedira replaces Sebastian Rudy.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).
Attempt missed. Jo Inge Berget (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ole Selnaes with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Jonas Svensson replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Offside, Germany. Sebastian Rudy tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Ole Selnaes (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jo Inge Berget.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hector.
Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.