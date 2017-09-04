World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Germany6Norway0

2018 World Cup qualifying: Germany 6-0 Norway

Mario Gomez
Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored his 31st international goal for Germany

Germany thrashed Norway to stay top of Group C and maintain their 100% record in World Cup 2018 qualifying.

Mesut Ozil opened the scoring by firing in, before the Arsenal man turned provider for Julian Draxler.

Timo Werner found the net twice before the interval, after which Leon Goretzka and Mario Gomez both nodded in.

In the same group, San Marino were beaten 5-1 by Azerbaijan, while Northern Ireland clinched second place by beating Czech Republic 2-0.

In Group E, Poland held on to top spot with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Kazakhstan. Striker Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for the home side with a late penalty.

New Monaco signing Stevan Jovetic scored the only goal as Montenegro edged past Romania to hold on to second spot, but Denmark defeated Armenia 4-1 to stay in touching distance.

Werder Bremen front man Thomas Delaney netted a hat-trick for the Danes, who also had Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on the scoresheet.

Line-ups

Germany

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 18Kimmich
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 5Hummels
  • 3Hector
  • 21RudySubstituted forKhediraat 61'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 45'minutes
  • 10Özil
  • 7Draxler
  • 11WernerSubstituted forGomezat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 2Henrichs
  • 4Ginter
  • 6Khedira
  • 9Stindl
  • 12Leno
  • 14Can
  • 15Younes
  • 17Süle
  • 19Goretzka
  • 20Brandt
  • 23Gomez

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 3Skjelvik
  • 2Aleesami
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forSvenssonat 58'minutes
  • 15BergeSubstituted forValsvikat 45'minutes
  • 18SelnaesBooked at 13minsSubstituted forLinnesat 75'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 7King
  • 23Berget

Substitutes

  • 4Rosted
  • 5Valsvik
  • 8Johansen
  • 9Sørloth
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 12Grytebust
  • 13Trondsen
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Linnes
  • 19Johnsen
  • 21Meling
  • 22Hansen
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika
Attendance:
53,840

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home28
Away8
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Germany 6, Norway 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Germany 6, Norway 0.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jonas Hector.

Attempt blocked. Jørgen Skjelvik (Norway) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Joshua King (Norway) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Attempt blocked. Jonas Svensson (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jonas Hector.

Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonas Hector.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jørgen Skjelvik.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

Mats Møller Dæhli (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Martin Linnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Linnes (Norway).

Hand ball by Mario Gomez (Germany).

Offside, Norway. Haitam Aleesami tries a through ball, but Jo Inge Berget is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 6, Norway 0. Mario Gomez (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Martin Linnes replaces Ole Selnaes.

Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Jonas Hector is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Mario Gomez replaces Timo Werner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Haitam Aleesami.

Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jørgen Skjelvik.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mats Hummels following a set piece situation.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a cross following a set piece situation.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Sami Khedira replaces Sebastian Rudy.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Haitam Aleesami (Norway).

Attempt missed. Jo Inge Berget (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ole Selnaes with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Norway. Jonas Svensson replaces Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Offside, Germany. Sebastian Rudy tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Attempt missed. Ole Selnaes (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jo Inge Berget.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonas Hector.

Offside, Germany. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 4th September 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany88003523324
2Northern Ireland86111621419
3Azerbaijan8314812-410
4Czech Rep823310919
5Norway8215816-87
6San Marino8008238-360

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia7430167915
2R. of Ireland734095413
3Wales7250105511
4Austria72239908
5Georgia7043711-44
6Moldova7025418-142

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111811719
2Montenegro85121871116
3Denmark85121871116
4Romania82338809
5Armenia8206819-116
6Kazakhstan8026422-182

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England86201631320
2Slovakia8503146815
3Slovenia8422104614
4Scotland84221410414
5Lithuania8125618-125
6Malta8008221-190

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76102432119
2Italy75111871116
3Albania740398112
4Israel7304913-49
5Macedonia7205913-46
6Liechtenstein7007126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111221016
2Ukraine7421115614
3Iceland741297213
4Turkey7322118311
5Finland7115510-54
6Kosovo7016319-161
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC