Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Walker, Celtic, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan is expected to play all six Celtic players in his Scotland squad in Friday evening's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania. (National - subscription required)

Strachan insists the match in Vilnius is not a must-win for the Scots. (Daily Record)

Lithuania coach Edgaras Jankauskas has banned his players from committing fouls on the outskirts of the penalty area after Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths' free-kick double against England in June. (Sun)

Defender Declan John hopes joining Rangers can provide a route back into the Wales squad. (Daily Mail)

Rangers missed out signing winger Jamie Walker after failing to make an agreement with Hearts before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Herald)

But Walker is expected to sign a pre-contract with Rangers in order to join the Ibrox club for free next summer. (Sun)

Celtic had agreed the outline of a permanent £8m deal for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts before the 20-year-old rejoined the Scottish champions on loan for another year. (Sun)

Striker Odsonne Edouard says he has joined "one of the world's truly great football clubs" after moving to Celtic on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Record)

Celtic resisted interest from five different clubs in defender Jozo Simunovic - Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Watford and Spartak Moscow. (Sun)

Motherwell took in a combined total of over £1m from Ben Heneghan's move to Sheffield United and former Fir Park winger Marvin Johnson's transfer to Middlesbrough. (Sun)

Former Scotland manager Walter Smith urges the country to "get more kids playing more sport" and believes the answer lies in getting schools involved. Smith says of Scotland's plight: "We are all united on what is wrong but we can't decide on a way forward." (Daily Mail)