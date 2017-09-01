Ravel Morrison: Lazio midfielder joins Mexican club Atlas on loan

Mexico's transfer window does not close until 5 September

Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison has joined Mexican club Atlas on loan from Lazio.

The 24-year-old, who earlier this summer had a trial with Birmingham, has appeared just eight times for the Italian club since joining in 2015.

Atlas are based in Guadalajara, and captained by Rafael Marquez, the former Barcelona defender who in August denied US accusations of links with a drugs cartel.

Seven matches in to the Mexican league season they are 13th in the table, 10 points adrift of leaders Monterrey.

Morrison, an ex-England Under-21 international, played only 122 minutes over the whole of the 2016-17 season, having moved to QPR on loan in January.

He began his career at Manchester United, before moving to West Ham in 2012, and to Lazio three years later.

Media playback is not supported on this device Morrison's amazing backheel volley

While his talent has never been in question - former Birmingham manager Lee Clark described him as "the best English player since Paul Gascoigne" - he has been involved in various troubling incidents away from the pitch.

In 2008, he was cautioned for common assault, and in February 2011 pleaded guilty to witness intimidation.

Three months later he was fined £600 for throwing his girlfriend's phone through an open window during an argument.