Stevie Aitken's Dumbarton have taken two points from their opening four Scottish Championship games

Stevie Aitken has added midfielder Dimitris Froxylias to his Dumbarton squad.

The 24-year-old joins from Cypriot club Ermis Aradippou and has previously played in Greece.

Dumbarton hope to have Froxylias available for Saturday's Scottish Challenge Cup meeting with Connah's Quay Nomads.

Earlier this week, the Sons took Ross County striker Greg Morrison, 19, on loan.