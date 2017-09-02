Scottish Challenge Cup: Championship & Northern Irish sides progress

Inverness Caledonian Thistle last won the tournament in 2003

Dundee United, Inverness, Queen of the South, Dunfermline, St Mirren, Dumbarton and Cove Rangers won to reach the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Both Northern Irish sides in round two, Crusaders and Linfield, also won their ties but Republic of Ireland's Bray Wanderers lost to Elgin City.

Welsh team Connah's Quay Nomads lost 2-1 to Dumbarton after extra-time.

All of the Premiership under-20s sides were knocked out while Sligo Rovers host Falkirk later.

Dundee United were almost taken to extra-time by Alloa

Holders Dundee United went in front against Alloa Athletic through Patrick Nkoyi's penalty but Kevin Cawley equalised before stoppage-time goals by Paul McMullan and Willo Flood averted extra-time.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Aberdeen U20 4-2 with Riccardo Calder, Liam Polworth, David Raven and Carl Tremarco on target for the Highlanders. Sebastian Ross and Bruce Anderson netted for the hosts and both teams had a man sent off - Frank Ross for the Dons and Charlie Trafford for Inverness.

David Healy's Linfield got the better of hosts Spartans with a Louis Rooney penalty and Stephen Lowry's effort outweighing Blair Atkinson's consolation for the Lowland League side.

Spartans won at Ainslie Park

Crusaders led Motherwell U20 through Philip Lowry but the visitors went 2-1 up with David Turnbull and George Newell scoring at Seaview. However, two late goals from Billy Joe Burns secured a 3-2 win for Crusaders.

Highland League Cove went three up against Hamilton Academical U20 with Jamie Masson opening and Mitch Megginson scoring twice, including a penalty, and Jack Breen replying for Accies.

Stephen Dobbie netted twice in Queen's 5-0 win away to Berwick Rangers, with Shaun Rooney, Derek Lyle and Chris Kane also scoring.

Gavin Reilly also scored a brace as St Mirren beat Hearts U20 in Paisley. John Sutton got the Buddies' third after Rory Currie had replied for Hearts.

Reilly (right) left Hearts to join St Mirren earlier this year

Nicky Clark scored two of visitors Dunfermline Athletic's three goals against Buckie Thistle, Andy Ryan getting the other.

Lewis Vaughan was a double scorer in Raith Rovers' 4-0 defeat of Ross County U20, Bobby Barr and Liam Buchanan also on target.

Russell McLean's penalty and Rory McAllister's effort secured Peterhead a 2-0 win over Annan Athletic.

Christopher Dodd and Jordan Allan scored as Elgin overcame Bray Wanderers.

Elgin got the better of Bray

The first of the day's ties, Dumbarton v Connah's Quay Nomads, was the last to finish due to extra-time. Callum Morris put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot but David Wilson levelled nine minutes before the end of regulation time and new signing Dimitris Froxylias marked his debut with a goal to send the Sons through.

On Friday, Stranraer won 2-0 against Partick Thistle U20 with Ryan Wallace and Danny Stoney on target.

And, on Tuesday, Montrose beat Ayr United on penalties in the first of the second-round ties.

The final second-round tie takes place on Sunday with Welsh side The New Saints hosting Scottish Championship outfit Livingston.

Results

Saturday unless stated

Ayr United 1-1 Montrose (aet, 5-6 pens) (Tue)

Stranraer 2-0 Partick Thistle U20 (Fri)

Aberdeen U20 2-4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Berwick Rangers 0-5 Queen of the South

Buckie Thistle 0-3 Dunfermline Athletic

Crusaders 3-2 Motherwell U20

Dumbarton 2-1 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet)

Dundee United 3-1 Alloa Athletic

Elgin City 2-0 Bray Wanderers

Hamilton Academical U20 1-3 Cove Rangers

Peterhead 2-0 Annan Athletic

Raith Rovers 4-0 Ross County U20

Spartans 1-2 Linfield

Sligo Rovers v Falkirk (19:45)

St Mirren 3-1 Hearts U20