Ryan Leak: TNS take Wolves and Wales U19 defender on loan

Ryan Leak was nominated as Wolves' Academy player of the year in 2015/2016

The New Saints have signed Wales Under-19 defender Ryan Leak from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until January.

The 19-year-old centre-back has started all of Wolves' U23 Premier League Two games so far this season.

"I'm really pleased to have signed him on loan until the January window," TNS manager Scott Ruscoe said.

"He is a good left-footed player and we're looking to get him involved as soon as possible."