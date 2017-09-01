Andy Yiadom: Late paperwork ends Swansea hopes of signing Barnsley defender

Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom has won two caps for Ghana

Swansea City's attempts to sign Barnsley full back Andy Yiadom have failed.

Earlier both clubs appealed to the Football Association (FA) to allow the move for the Ghanaian to go ahead.

But the FA ruled the paperwork for the 25-year-old was submitted too late for the transfer window, which closed at 23:00 BST on Thursday.

The Swans wanted Yiadom on loan until January with a view to a permanent move.

Meanwhile, Swansea wing Jefferson Montero is set to join Spanish Primera Liga side Getafe on a season's loan.

Jefferson Montero joined Swansea from Morelia in 2014

The departure of 63-cap Ecuador winger Montero - signed in 2014 on a four-year deal - would complete a busy 24 hours for Swansea.

Former striker Wilfried Bony rejoined from Manchester City, with fellow forward Fernando Llorente leaving to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches has signed on a season's loan from Bayern Munich, and 18-year-old German goalkeeper Steven Benda joined on a permanent deal from 1860 Munich.

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti left for Dutch side NAC Breda, while striker Oli McBurnie has been loaned to Barnsley and forward Botti Biabi loaned to Hamilton Academical.