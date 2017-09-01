England's women move into third in Fifa world rankings after Euro 2017 run

England women reached the semi-finals of Euro 2017 after beating France in the quarter-finals

England's women have moved up to third in the Fifa world rankings after reaching the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Mark Sampson's side sit behind the USA, who remain top, and Germany.

The Netherlands, who beat England and went on to win the tournament, have moved into the world football governing body's top 10 for the first time.

Scotland's women drop one place to 22nd, Wales also fall to 36th and the Republic of Ireland remain 33rd.