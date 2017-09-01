Matthew Briggs: Chesterfield sign free agent defender on short-term deal

Matthew Briggs made 15 appearances in League Two last season

Chesterfield have signed free agent defender Matthew Briggs on a short-term contract.

Briggs, 26, was released by Colchester at the end of 2016-17 after making 41 league appearances in two seasons.

The Guyana international holds the record for being the youngest player to feature in a Premier League game, having made his Fulham debut aged 16 years and 65 days in May 2007.

He could make his debut against Coventry on Saturday.

