Clint Hill: Ex-Rangers defender training with Carlisle United

Clint Hill scored for Rangers in their 1-1 Old Firm draw with Celtic in March 2017

Carlisle United will take another look at defender Clint Hill, who is training with the club, says boss Keith Curle.

Hill, 38, is without a side since his departure from Rangers at the end of last season having made 628 appearances for seven different clubs.

Curle worked with the defender, who scored six goals in 32 games for Rangers last season, while a coach at Crystal Palace and QPR.

"Clint has come to have a look at us," Curle told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"He is in a position where he is out of contract, and we can have a look if he's still the Clint Hill we know.

"It's about us finding out if he's still got the dynamics that I think could be a benefit but also there are other factors.

"He's been away from his family, so there is the commute, the location, the schedule. He's got a few other offers as well.

"He wants a bit of time to make sure the decision he makes short, medium or long-term are the right decision for him."