BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Chris Coleman confident Wales can still qualify

There's nobody we need to fear - Coleman

Wales manager believes his side have the ability to win all four of their remaining World Cup qualifying matches, starting with Austria in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales are third in Group D, four points behind joint leaders Serbia and the Republic of Ireland with four games left.

Wales v Austria: Live on BBC Radio Wales from 19:00 BST on Saturday, 2 September

