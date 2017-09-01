Billy Bodin: Bristol Rovers turn down £500,000 bid from Championship club

Billy Bodin has scored three league goals so far this season

Bristol Rovers turned down a bid of £500,000 for Billy Bodin from an unnamed Championship club on Thursday, BBC Points West understands.

The 25-year-old forward has scored five goals in six appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Formerly of Swindon Town, Torquay United and Northampton Town, Bodin has been with Rovers since 2015.

The League One club also turned down other offers for the ex-Wales Under-21 man, who has netted 43 league goals.