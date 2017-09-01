Women's Champions League: Glasgow City meet BIIK-Kazygurt of Kazakhstan
Glasgow City will meet BIIK-Kazygurt of Kazakhstan in the Women's Champions League Round of 32.
The Scottish champions for 10 campaigns in a row were seeded in Friday's draw.
The first legs will be played on 4-5 October, with the seeded sides at home for the second legs on 11-12 October.
Glasgow City have been eliminated at this stage in the past two years, with their best run in the tournament taking them to the quarter-finals in season 2014-15.
BIIK-Kazygurt have won their domestic league eight times and reached the last 16 in Europe last season.
Full draw:
Stjarnan (ISL) v Rossiyanka (RUS)
Fiorentina (ITA) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)
Apollon (CYP) v Linkoping (SWE)
Montpellier (FRA) v Zvezda-2005 (RUS)
BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Glasgow City (SCO)
Gintra Universitetas (LTU) v FC Zurich (SUI)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Wolfsburg (GER)
LSK Kvinner (NOR) v Brondby (DEN)
Ajax (NED) v Brescia (ITA)
St. Polten (AUT) v Manchester City (ENG)
Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munchen (GER)
Minsk (BLR) v Slavia Praha (CZE)
Medyk Konin (POL) v Lyon (FRA, holders)
PAOK (GRE) v Sparta Praha (CZE)
Olimpia Cluj (ROU) v FC Rosengard (SWE)
Avaldsnes (NOR) v Barcelona (ESP)