Regan Charles-Cook: Charlton winger joins Woking on loan
-
- From the section Football
National League side Woking have signed Charlton winger Regan Charles-Cook on a loan deal until January.
Charles-Cook has made eight appearances for the Addicks having come through the club's academy system.
The 20-year-old had a loan spell with Solihull Moors last season, scoring four goals in 13 National League games.
"He is a player who can play a variety of midfield positions and has good experience at this level," Woking boss Anthony Limbrick told the club website.
Charles-Cook has made three appearances for the Charlton first team this season, scoring his first goal in their 2-1 victory against Exeter City in the EFL Cup last month.