Transfer gossip: Bale, Hazard, Coutinho, Sanchez, Costa, Lemar

Transfer news

Real Madrid sanctioned a move to Manchester United for winger Gareth Bale, but the 28-year-old Wales international rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 26, has joked he could be worth as much as 300m euros (£265m) in the current transfer market, following Neymar's £200m move to Paris St-Germain and a spate of other mammoth transfer fees. (Daily Mail)

Brazil team-mates of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, reportedly saw him crying before the World Cup qualifying victory over Ecuador, after his move to Barcelona broke down. (Calcio Mercato - Spanish)

Manchester City are set to file an official complaint against Arsenal after failing to sign Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, on transfer deadline day. (The Sun)

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson claims his old club were wrong not to sell Sanchez as they needed money to spend on defenders. (Sky Sports)

And City are already preparing to make a lower bid for the Chilean in January. (Sky Sports)

David Beckham could move for Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, when he starts his new Major League Soccer team in Miami. (Mirror)

'The new Thierry Henry' Why is an 18-year-old with just 46 first-team appearances to his name worth £166m? The full story on Kylian Mbappe

Fulham's 18-year-old midfielder Dennis Adeniran completed a move to Everton after some late-night negotiations on transfer deadline day. (GetWestLondon)

Scunthorpe are considering a move for former Charlton Athletic midfielder Andrew Crofts, 33, who was released by the Addicks on deadline day. (Scunthorpe Telegraph)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he did not consider other centre-back targets after failing to bring in Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee, 20. (Celtic FC - official)

Paris St-Germain feared former Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, would not be able to complete his move as the transfer deadline approached. (Telegraph)

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom says the failure to sign a striker in the transfer window "has left all of us feeling very disappointed". (The Argus)

Winger Callum McManaman, 26, said a lack of opportunities at West Brom prompted him to join Sunderland after two years with the Baggies. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, has been named in the Premier League club's 25-man squad list despite reports he would not return to Stamford Bridge this season. (Mirror)

Swansea, Arsenal, Burnley, Stoke and Tottenham were the only five Premier League clubs to make a profit in the transfer window this summer. (Wales Online)

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton criticised Fernando Llorente's decision to join Tottenham over Chelsea, following the 32-year-old striker's move from Swansea. (football.london)

Arsene Wenger claims Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, 21, chose to stay at Monaco despite reports the deal fell through because of a lack of time. (beINSPORTS via Express)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez would be tempted to take the West Ham job were Slaven Bilic to leave following a disappointing transfer window. (Guardian)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, joked he had tried to tap up Arsenal and Liverpool target Thomas Lemar. (Manchester Evening News)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Tottenham striker Harry Kane jokingly acknowledged his lack of goalscoring during the first month of the season after he scored a brace in England's 4-0 win over Malta.

Manchester United's summer recruit Romelu Lukaku has revealed he does not have a release clause in his contract but is not concerned as he says: "I'm very happy. I hope I stay there for a very long time". (Manchester Evening News)

Christian Benteke is happy to welcome defender Mamadou Sakho back to Crystal Palace after the 27-year-old completed a permanent move to Selhurst Park from Liverpool, having spent last season on loan with the Eagles.

New Liverpool signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain talked about their victory over his former club Arsenal, and Everton midfielder Yannick Bolasie found his comments amusing.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reproduced a popular tweet from Gerard Pique, after the transfer window shut with Diego Costa still a Chelsea player.