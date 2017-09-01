Netherlands U21 1-1 England U21

From the section

England's game against the Netherlands was their first since their European Championship hopes were ended by Germany this summer

England Under-21s began their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign with a draw against the Netherlands in Doetinchem.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the visitors, who lost on penalties in the Euro 2017 semi-finals, a first-half lead with a low shot after fine work by Everton team-mate Ademola Lookman.

But the Dutch earned a point when Gervane Kastaneer headed an equaliser.

Group Four leaders Latvia, who have played a game more than the other sides, drew 1-1 with Ukraine.

Scotland, who are in the same group, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday.