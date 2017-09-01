Euro U21 Qualifying
Netherlands U211England U211

Netherlands U21 1-1 England U21

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring for England
England's game against the Netherlands was their first since their European Championship hopes were ended by Germany this summer

England Under-21s began their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign with a draw against the Netherlands in Doetinchem.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the visitors, who lost on penalties in the Euro 2017 semi-finals, a first-half lead with a low shot after fine work by Everton team-mate Ademola Lookman.

But the Dutch earned a point when Gervane Kastaneer headed an equaliser.

Group Four leaders Latvia, who have played a game more than the other sides, drew 1-1 with Ukraine.

Scotland, who are in the same group, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Netherlands U21

  • 1Drommel
  • 2Dumfries
  • 3St. Juste
  • 4van Drongelen
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 10Ramselaar
  • 6Rosario
  • 8de JongSubstituted forvan Amersfoortat 77'minutes
  • 7Til
  • 9BergwijnSubstituted forIdrissiat 88'minutes
  • 11KastaneerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forZivkovicat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Diks
  • 13van Amersfoort
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 15Lammers
  • 16van Osch
  • 17van Bruggen
  • 18Idrissi

England U21

  • 1Gunn
  • 4L Cook
  • 2Kenny
  • 3Chilwell
  • 6Fry
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAbrahamat 77'minutes
  • 5GomezBooked at 64mins
  • 7Onomah
  • 12DowellSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
  • 10SolankeSubstituted forPalmerat 71'minutes
  • 16Lookman

Substitutes

  • 8Davies
  • 11Abraham
  • 13Woodman
  • 15Gray
  • 17Palmer
  • 19Tomori
  • 23Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Ola Hobber Nilsen

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.

Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).

Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pelle van Amersfoort (Netherlands U21).

Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21).

Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands U21. Oussama Idrissi replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Foul by Dael Fry (England U21).

Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21).

Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joseph Gomez (England U21).

Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Offside, England U21. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Rick van Drongelen.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Tammy Abraham replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands U21. Pelle van Amersfoort replaces Frenkie de Jong.

Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guus Til.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Kieran Dowell.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Kasey Palmer replaces Dominic Solanke.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands U21. Richairo Zivkovic replaces Gervane Kastaneer.

Offside, England U21. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.

Joseph Gomez (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21).

Attempt blocked. Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Joseph Gomez (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joseph Gomez (England U21).

Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 1st September 2017

  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U211England U21England U211
    FT
  • Switzerland U21Switzerland U210Wales U21Wales U213
    FT
  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U211Montenegro U21Montenegro U211
    FT
  • Slovenia U21Slovenia U213Luxembourg U21Luxembourg U211
    FT
  • Latvia U21Latvia U211Ukraine U21Ukraine U211
    FT
  • Estonia U21Estonia U211Slovakia U21Slovakia U212
    FT
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U211Romania U21Romania U213
    FT
  • Georgia U21Georgia U210Poland U21Poland U213
    FT
  • Belarus U21Belarus U210Greece U21Greece U212
    FT
  • Serbia U21Serbia U214Gibraltar U21Gibraltar U210
    FT
  • Cyprus U21Cyprus U212Malta U21Malta U211
    FT
  • Kosovo U21Kosovo U213Norway U21Norway U212
    FT
View all Euro U21 Qualifying scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2111003033
2Greece U2111002023
3Moldova U21210123-13
4Belarus U21210112-13
5Czech Rep U2100000000
6San Marino U21200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland U2122003126
2Slovakia U2111002113
3Albania U21201101-11
4Estonia U21301224-21
5Iceland U2100000000
6Spain U2100000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2111003033
2Lithuania U2111003033
3Georgia U2110100001
4Poland U2110100001
5Finland U2100000000
6Faroe Islands U21200206-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia U2120201102
2England U2110101101
3Netherlands U2110101101
4Ukraine U2110101101
5Andorra U2110100001
6Scotland U2100000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo U2131113124
2Israel U2111003123
3R. of Ireland U2111001013
4Norway U21201103-31
5Germany U2100000000
6Azerbaijan U21100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2111002113
2Cyprus U2111002113
3Hungary U2100000000
4Sweden U2100000000
5Turkey U2100000000
6Malta U21200224-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia U2121103034
2Serbia U2111004043
3Austria U2111003033
4Russia U2110100001
5Macedonia U2100000000
6Gibraltar U213003010-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U2122005146
2Switzerland U2121101014
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131027433
4Wales U2110100001
5Portugal U2100000000
6Liechtenstein U21200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan U2121103214
2Slovenia U2111003123
3Montenegro U2110101101
4Bulgaria U2100000000
5France U2100000000
6Luxembourg U21200225-30
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

