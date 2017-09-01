Match ends, Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.
Netherlands U21 1-1 England U21
England Under-21s began their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign with a draw against the Netherlands in Doetinchem.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the visitors, who lost on penalties in the Euro 2017 semi-finals, a first-half lead with a low shot after fine work by Everton team-mate Ademola Lookman.
But the Dutch earned a point when Gervane Kastaneer headed an equaliser.
Group Four leaders Latvia, who have played a game more than the other sides, drew 1-1 with Ukraine.
Scotland, who are in the same group, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Netherlands U21
- 1Drommel
- 2Dumfries
- 3St. Juste
- 4van Drongelen
- 5Ouwejan
- 10Ramselaar
- 6Rosario
- 8de JongSubstituted forvan Amersfoortat 77'minutes
- 7Til
- 9BergwijnSubstituted forIdrissiat 88'minutes
- 11KastaneerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forZivkovicat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Diks
- 13van Amersfoort
- 14Zivkovic
- 15Lammers
- 16van Osch
- 17van Bruggen
- 18Idrissi
England U21
- 1Gunn
- 4L Cook
- 2Kenny
- 3Chilwell
- 6Fry
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAbrahamat 77'minutes
- 5GomezBooked at 64mins
- 7Onomah
- 12DowellSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
- 10SolankeSubstituted forPalmerat 71'minutes
- 16Lookman
Substitutes
- 8Davies
- 11Abraham
- 13Woodman
- 15Gray
- 17Palmer
- 19Tomori
- 23Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Ola Hobber Nilsen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.
Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).
Kasey Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pelle van Amersfoort (Netherlands U21).
Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21).
Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Oussama Idrissi replaces Steven Bergwijn.
Foul by Dael Fry (England U21).
Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Demarai Gray (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21).
Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (England U21).
Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (England U21) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Offside, England U21. Demarai Gray tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.
Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (England U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Rick van Drongelen.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Tammy Abraham replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Pelle van Amersfoort replaces Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guus Til.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Kasey Palmer replaces Dominic Solanke.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Richairo Zivkovic replaces Gervane Kastaneer.
Offside, England U21. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.
Joseph Gomez (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21).
Attempt blocked. Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Joseph Gomez (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (England U21).
Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.