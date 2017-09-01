Switzerland U21s 0-3 Wales U21s
Wales Under-21s made the perfect start to their Euro 2019 qualifiers with a comfortable win against Switzerland 3-0 in Biel.
Striker Tyler Roberts gave Wales an early lead at the Tissot Arena.
David Brooks then marked his return to Wales after representing England at the Toulon Tournament with a goal 20 minutes later.
George Thomas had a hand in both goals before sealing an impressive win a third goal in injury time.
Wales manager Robert Page takes his side to face Portugal in Chaves in Group Eight on Tuesday.