World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Czech Rep1Germany2

Czech Republic 1-2 Germany

Germany
Germany have only ever lost two World Cup qualifiers

Mats Hummels scored a late winner as Germany beat the Czech Republic to boost their - and Northern Ireland's - chances of reaching the World Cup.

The Germans, who have won all seven games, are five points above Northern Ireland with three games to go in Group C.

Timo Werner scored an early opener from Mesut Ozil's pass, but Vladimir Darida equalised with a long-range effort.

Hummels headed home in the 88th minute to win the game.

As a result of that goal, Northern Ireland - who won 3-0 in San Marino - only need to draw against the Czechs on Monday to seal second place. Of the nine group runners-up, the eight teams with the best records will enter the play-offs.

Defending champions Germany can qualify for Russia if they beat Norway, and Michael O'Neill's side do not win.

Norway beat Azerbaijan 2-0, but both sides are effectively eliminated, sitting nine points behind NI and with much worse goal differences.

Table

Slovakia beat Slovenia 1-0 to keep the pressure on England in Group F, and maintain their four-point lead over third-placed Scotland. The Slovaks will go top of the group if they beat England on Monday.

England beat Malta 4-0 to remain top, while Scotland won 3-0 in Lithuania.

Table

In Group E, leaders Poland suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat in Denmark, with Christian Eriksen scoring one goal and assisting in the other three.

They are now only three points above Montenegro, who won 3-0 in Kazakhstan, and the Danes. Romania beat Armenia 1-0 in the group's other game.

Line-ups

Czech Rep

  • 1Vaclik
  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 3KalasBooked at 35mins
  • 17Suchy
  • 22Novak
  • 18Boril
  • 13KopicSubstituted forKrejciat 53'minutes
  • 15Soucek
  • 8DaridaBooked at 89mins
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forZmrhalat 89'minutes
  • 11KrmencikSubstituted forKlimentat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kaderábek
  • 5Hovorka
  • 6Luftner
  • 7Zmrhal
  • 9Dockal
  • 10Husbauer
  • 16Koubek
  • 19Krejci
  • 20Barak
  • 21Kliment
  • 23Pavlenka

Germany

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 5HummelsBooked at 90mins
  • 18Kimmich
  • 4Ginter
  • 8Kroos
  • 20BrandtSubstituted forRüdigerat 61'minutes
  • 3Hector
  • 9StindlSubstituted forDraxlerat 68'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forCanat 79'minutes
  • 10Özil
  • 13MüllerBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 2Henrichs
  • 7Draxler
  • 12Trapp
  • 14Can
  • 15Younes
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 17Süle
  • 19Goretzka
  • 21Rudy
  • 23Gomez
Referee:
Sergei Karasev
Attendance:
20,000

Match Stats

Home TeamCzech RepAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Czech Republic 1, Germany 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Germany 2.

Attempt missed. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Mats Hummels (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).

Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal replaces Jakub Jankto.

Booking

Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Czech Republic 1, Germany 2. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a set piece situation.

Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marek Suchy (Czech Republic).

Hand ball by Jonas Hector (Germany).

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Emre Can replaces Timo Werner.

Goal!

Goal! Czech Republic 1, Germany 1. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.

Offside, Czech Republic. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Jan Kliment is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kliment replaces Michal Krmencik.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

Foul by Mesut Özil (Germany).

Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).

Offside, Germany. Matthias Ginter tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).

Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mats Hummels (Germany) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Lars Stindl.

Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).

Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic).

Attempt saved. Ladislav Krejci (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michal Krmencik.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Julian Brandt.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Jonas Hector.

Attempt blocked. Jan Boril (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ladislav Krejci.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 1st September 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden7412147713
3Bulgaria74031214-212
4Netherlands73131310310
5Belarus7124412-85
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands7124315-125
5Andorra7115216-144
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6330137612
2R. of Ireland633084412
3Wales61509548
4Austria62229818
5Georgia6033610-43
6Moldova6024415-112

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65102131816
2Italy65101841416
3Albania630378-19
4Israel6303912-39
5Macedonia6105813-53
6Liechtenstein6006124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus7313811-310
5Estonia7124517-125
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411112913
2Iceland641196313
3Turkey6321116511
4Ukraine632195411
5Finland6015410-61
6Kosovo6015318-151
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story