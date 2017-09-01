Andy Robertson enjoys memorable strike in Scotland victory

Robertson was a stand-out performer in Scotland's victory

Andrew Robertson says he will never forget the goal that steered Scotland towards three crucial points in the race for a World Cup play-off place.

The 23-year-old scored the second in a 3-0 victory in Lithuania that reignites hopes of reaching Russia next summer.

"It's a rare occasion and luckily it just flew into the back of the net," he told BBC Scotland.

"It'll be one that I'll always remember. Scoring for your country is always a massive honour."

A second international goal caps a momentous month for Robertson, whose £8m move to Liverpool preceded first-time fatherhood; his son born shortly before meeting up with the national team.

"It's been incredible," said the left-back. "It's been a big change for me, my girlfriend and now the little one. My missus has dealt with it brilliantly, moving house when she was due two weeks later, so hats off to her.

"It's been great for both of us, but it's been hard this week to come away from them both, but she's doing a great job and wee man's in safe hands.

"It's been good to come away with the lads, get another cap for my country and to top it off with a goal is a dream come true."

Now Robertson is hoping the buoyant mood can be extended into next month's final group matches following Monday's meeting with Malta at Hampden.

With Slovakia away to group leaders England on the same evening, there is a distinct possibility that Scotland could be within a point of the second-placed side when the teams go head-to-head in Glasgow in early October.

Robertson curled in a wonderful shot to make it 2-0 to Scotland before half time

"I don't think the players and the coaches ever felt we were not in the mix," he said.

"We knew we had four games left, we knew what we had to do. It's only started.

"We're not getting carried away, it was a very good performance. The fans were different class at the end and throughout the game.

"We've got three cup finals left and we need to take this into Monday and can't slack off.

"If we do that, it'll have been a successful international break."

The former Dundee United and Queen's Park defender is fully aware that Scottish optimism could be doused if neighbours England do not do them a favour at Wembley.

He is hoping new club-mates, such as Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge, can down the Slovaks, who are just two points off top spot and four ahead of Scotland.

"I'll be looking for them to help us out," he added. "They'll want to win that one and top the group but we need to just look after ourselves and another three points.

"If we can get that then we'll look at the England result at the end of the game."