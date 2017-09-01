NI manager Michael O'Neill backs players to clinch second place against Czechs

Steven Davis and Josh Magennis
Steven Davis and Josh Magennis with a double were on target fro Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has backed his players to secure the point they need to finish second in World Cup qualifying Group C in Monday's game with the Czech Republic.

A runners-up finish should ensure a place in the play-offs in November.

"You look back at recent situations where we've had a big prize to play for and we handled it well," said O'Neill.

"We have three games to go but we want to take care of business on Monday and guarantee second spot in the group."

A double from Josh Magennis and a Steven Davis penalty gave Northern Ireland a 3-0 victory over San Marino on Friday and ensured a seven-point cushion over the Czechs in a bid to finish second behind likely winners Germany in the group.

NI boss Michael O'Neill praised the 'calmness' of his players

Eight of the best nine second-placed teams will take part in two-leg play-offs in November to decide who will join the group winners in participating in the Russia 2018 World Cup finals next summer.

"The Czech Republic need to win their last three games to overtake us but hopefully come Monday night we can clinch second place.

"When you don't score early in these type of games, you can be a little bit anxious but credit to the players, I thought they played with great assuredness and a calmness throughout.

"I thought we could have done more in the first half in terms of balls coming into the box - we could have attacked them better and made more opportunities to have attempts at goal.

Josh Magennis eased NI nerves with two second-half goals

"We were calm at half-time. We said we had to continue playing the way we were and we would eventually get the breakthrough and once it did it was a case of how many to be honest."

O'Neill reserved special praise for Magennis, who took his tally of international goals to three.

"Josh did a great job for us on the night but I thought his physical presence, his willingness to win things in the air, to challenge, to run, would give us a bit of a different dimension and it certainly did.

"He's a player with great enthusiasm for the game and sometimes I think he's a bit under-rated but he gave us a great shift and I'm delighted he got the two goals."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France75111551016
2Sweden7412147713
3Bulgaria74031214-212
4Netherlands73131310310
5Belarus7124412-85
6Luxembourg7115717-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland77001531221
2Portugal76012742318
3Hungary7313118310
4Faroe Islands7124315-125
5Andorra7115216-144
6Latvia7106315-123

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany77002922721
2Northern Ireland75111421216
3Czech Rep723210739
4Norway7214810-27
5Azerbaijan7214311-87
6San Marino7007133-320

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6330137612
2R. of Ireland633084412
3Wales61509548
4Austria62229818
5Georgia6033610-43
6Moldova6024415-112

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland75111511416
2Montenegro74121771013
3Denmark7412146813
4Romania72328719
5Armenia7205715-86
6Kazakhstan7025419-152

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England75201421217
2Slovakia7502134915
3Scotland73221210211
4Slovenia732264211
5Lithuania7124614-85
6Malta7007219-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain65102131816
2Italy65101841416
3Albania630378-19
4Israel6303912-39
5Macedonia6105813-53
6Liechtenstein6006124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76103323119
2Greece7340103713
3Bos-Herze7322158711
4Cyprus7313811-310
5Estonia7124517-125
6Gibraltar7007333-300

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411112913
2Iceland641196313
3Turkey6321116511
4Ukraine632195411
5Finland6015410-61
6Kosovo6015318-151
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

