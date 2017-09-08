Sunderland v Sheffield United

From the section

Callum McManaman joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee from West Bromwich Albion

New signings Marc Wilson, Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams are all in line to make their Sunderland debuts.

Winger Aiden McGeady is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury playing for the Republic of Ireland.

Sheffield United could give debuts to deadline day signings Clayton Donaldson and Ben Heneghan.

Striker Leon Clarke serves the final game of his three-match ban while fellow forward Caolan Lavery (fractured cheekbone) is out for a month.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 27% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts