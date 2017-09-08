Sunderland v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
New signings Marc Wilson, Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams are all in line to make their Sunderland debuts.
Winger Aiden McGeady is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury playing for the Republic of Ireland.
Sheffield United could give debuts to deadline day signings Clayton Donaldson and Ben Heneghan.
Striker Leon Clarke serves the final game of his three-match ban while fellow forward Caolan Lavery (fractured cheekbone) is out for a month.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sunderland have won seven of their last eight home matches against Sheffield United (D1) in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat in the top flight in March 1991.
- The Blades have not scored in any of their last five trips to the Stadium of Light in all competitions. The last Sheffield United player to score there was Gareth Taylor in a 4-2 defeat in January 1998.
- Sunderland have not won a league match in September since 2012, enduring a run of three draws and nine defeats since a 1-0 home win over Wigan.
- Sheffield United have failed to score in either of their away league games this season, having only failed to score in one of their previous 22 on the road in league competition.
- Only Martyn Waghorn (3) has scored more away goals than Lewis Grabban (2) in the Championship this term.
- Billy Sharp is the only Sheffield United player to score a goal in the Championship this season, netting four of their five in total (one own goal).