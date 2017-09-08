Championship
Fulham15:00Cardiff
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Cardiff City

Tom Cairney
Fulham captain Tom Cairney pulled out of the Scotland squad with a knee injury.
    Fulham may give new signings Yohan Mollo and Jordan Graham their debuts, but fellow new arrival Rafa Soares is battling to shake off an ankle injury.

    Lucas Piazon (broken leg) remains out and midfielder Tom Cairney (knee) will be assessed.

    Championship leaders Cardiff will be looking to extend their 100% start to the season.

    Boss Neil Warnock could give debuts to new signings Craig Bryson and Liam Feeney.

    Match facts

    • The Cottagers have not kept a clean sheet against Cardiff in any competition in their last 19 games against them, since a 2-0 win in March 1989.
    • These sides have not shared a goalless draw in a league game since December 1974, with there being at least one goal in each of the last 30 games between the sides.
    • Fulham have lost just one of their last 11 league games (W6 D4), though it was in their last such match at home (0-1 vs Sheffield Wednesday).
    • Neil Warnock has never won an away league match at Fulham (D2 L7), with his last visit ending in a 6-0 defeat for his QPR side in the Premier League in October 2011.
    • Fulham are averaging just 0.8 goals per game in the Championship so far this season. They averaged 1.8 per game in the 2016/17 campaign (excluding play-offs).
    • None of the last six clubs top of the Championship at the end of August have gone on to win automatic promotion and only two have finished in the top six.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
