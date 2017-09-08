Fulham v Cardiff City

From the section

Fulham captain Tom Cairney pulled out of the Scotland squad with a knee injury.

Fulham may give new signings Yohan Mollo and Jordan Graham their debuts, but fellow new arrival Rafa Soares is battling to shake off an ankle injury.

Lucas Piazon (broken leg) remains out and midfielder Tom Cairney (knee) will be assessed.

Championship leaders Cardiff will be looking to extend their 100% start to the season.

Boss Neil Warnock could give debuts to new signings Craig Bryson and Liam Feeney.

SAM's prediction Home win 47% Draw 27% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

