Wolverhampton Wanderers v Millwall

New signing Alfred N'Diaye could make his Wolves debut after joining on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

Willy Boly has a hamstring injury, meaning Danny Batth, Ryan Bennett or Sylvain Deslandes could play.

Millwall manager Neil Harris may name the same side which beat Norwich 4-0 before the international break.

Winger Shane Ferguson and defender Liam Cooper are pushing for a starting spot, while striker Tom Elliott has recovered from an ankle problem and may play.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts