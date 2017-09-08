Preston North End v Barnsley

Gary Gardner has made 42 league appearances for Aston Villa

Striker Jordan Hugill is expected to start for Preston, after the club turned down his transfer request two days before the window closed.

Paul Gallagher should be back from concussion, while John Welsh and Declan Rudd are nearing returns.

Barnsley are set to give a debut to deadline day signing Gary Gardner.

The Aston Villa midfielder has joined on a season-long loan deal, however the EFL have not ratified the signing of Swansea striker Oli McBurnie.

SAM's prediction Home win 60% Draw 23% Away win 17%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts