Preston North End v Barnsley
Striker Jordan Hugill is expected to start for Preston, after the club turned down his transfer request two days before the window closed.
Paul Gallagher should be back from concussion, while John Welsh and Declan Rudd are nearing returns.
Barnsley are set to give a debut to deadline day signing Gary Gardner.
The Aston Villa midfielder has joined on a season-long loan deal, however the EFL have not ratified the signing of Swansea striker Oli McBurnie.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 60%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 17%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have lost three of their past four home league games against Barnsley (W1), including a 2-1 defeat in this fixture last season.
- The Tykes have never kept a clean sheet in an away league game at Deepdale in 24 attempts, conceding exactly once in each of their last four games.
- Preston's five league games this term have seen a total of just three goals scored (two for, one against).
- Barnsley have won just one of their last nine away league games, losing each of the other eight including the last five in a row.
- No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Chris Maxwell in the Championship so far this season (4 - level with Leeds United's Felix Wiedwald).
- Only Sheffield United (1) have had fewer different scorers than Preston (2) in the Championship this term.