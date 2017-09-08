Norwich City v Birmingham City

From the section

Grant Hanley played in Scotland's World Cup qualifying victory over Malta

Scotland defender Grant Hanley could make his Norwich debut after arriving from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee.

Full-back Timm Klose is in contention after shaking off a pre-season injury, but Nelson Oliveira and Wes Hoolahan face pre-match checks.

Birmingham City could give a debut to record signing Jota, who joined the club for more than £6m from Brentford.

Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Jason Lowe and Jeremie Boga could also feature, but Carl Jenkinson is injured.

Che Adams, who signed a new five-year contract with Blues on Thursday, returns from a hamstring injury, but Isaac Vassell misses the trip with a similar problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 54% Draw 25% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts