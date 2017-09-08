Norwich City v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Football
Scotland defender Grant Hanley could make his Norwich debut after arriving from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee.
Full-back Timm Klose is in contention after shaking off a pre-season injury, but Nelson Oliveira and Wes Hoolahan face pre-match checks.
Birmingham City could give a debut to record signing Jota, who joined the club for more than £6m from Brentford.
Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Jason Lowe and Jeremie Boga could also feature, but Carl Jenkinson is injured.
Che Adams, who signed a new five-year contract with Blues on Thursday, returns from a hamstring injury, but Isaac Vassell misses the trip with a similar problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 54%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 21%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Canaries are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Birmingham (W3 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in March 2002.
- Birmingham have only won one of their last 10 league matches against Norwich (D5 L4).
- Norwich have lost their last two league games, while they have not lost three in succession since November 2016 (a run of five).
- Birmingham have not lost their opening three away league games of a season since the 1988-89 campaign.
- No player has scored more goals as a substitute in the Championship this season than Nelson Oliveira (2 - level with Brentford's Neal Maupay).
- Five of the six goals Birmingham have conceded in the Championship this season have come in the second half of games, with the other coming after just 54 seconds against Bristol City.