Reading v Bristol City
Reading could hand forward Sone Aluko and Wales midfielder Dave Edwards their debuts.
Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) has stepped up his recovery along with midfielder John Swift (hamstring) and winger Callum Harriott.
Bristol City could give a debut to West Bromwich Albion's on-loan teenage forward Jonathan Leko.
Midfielder Jens Hegeler (ankle) is back in training, but Gary O'Neil (knee) will be out for about two weeks.
Striker Milan Djuric remains sidelined and, having seen a specialist in Italy, could return within six to eight weeks having had groin surgery in August.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I think Bristol have got a good team. They can play some good football if you give them time, so it's not going to be easy.
"Everybody's talking about this home form that we have. We don't really think about that a lot.
"Of course it's nice to play on your own pitch in front of your home fans, and hopefully we can keep that great run."
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"Reading will be a really good test for us. They are a top side with a top manager. They are a very established, experienced side.
"I'm really interested in the way Jaap Stam plays. Last year, we matched them for 70 minutes in both games but they were stronger from the bench.
"We have more than 3,000 travelling supporters, so if the boys can put in a performance, it could be an unbelievable day."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 39%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Reading have won each of their last seven league games against Bristol City since losing 1-0 in October 2010.
- These sides haven't played out a goalless draw in a match at Reading since September 1922.
- Lee Johnson featured in Bristol City's midfield the last time the Robins won a match at the Madejski Stadium, a 2-0 victory in February 2009.
- Reading have lost just one of their last 18 home games in the Championship (W14 D3), and are unbeaten in the last 12.
- The four league goals scored by Reading players in 2017-18 have seen four different scorers, as well as four different players supplying the assists for each goal.
- Jamie Paterson has created more chances (including assists) than any other player in the Championship so far this season (14).