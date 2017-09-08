Leeds United v Burton Albion

Goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Kemar Roofe (right) gave Leeds a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in their last game

Leeds United could give debuts to deadline day signings Pawel Cibicki and Pierre-Michel Lasogga, while Jay-Roy Grot could make his first start.

Midfielder Eunan O'Kane (groin) should be available despite missing Republic of Ireland's games with injury.

Burton Albion left-back Stephen Warnock (ankle) could return, but on-loan Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy is ineligible.

Luke Varney is a doubt (hamstring) and although Hope Akpan has served a suspension, he is injured.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds: "I put the pressure on myself and the team to take the three points. We know how tough it will be and we'll need to be at our best.

"We'll need to have a high rhythm and have good intensity but it's important that we're patient."

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "They are still settling down into what they are going to be. I think they have changed as to how they were last season.

"They had a greet season under Garry Monk just missing out on the play-offs. They have carried some of that confidence into the season. They have lost Chris Wood but have brought one or two very good foreigners in.

"It is always a great atmosphere. We ended up losing 2-0 late on last season but should have won the game. I hope we can play as well again this season."

SAM's prediction Home win 63% Draw 21% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

