Leeds United v Burton Albion

Ezgjan Alioski and Kemar Roofe
Goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Kemar Roofe (right) gave Leeds a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in their last game
    Leeds United could give debuts to deadline day signings Pawel Cibicki and Pierre-Michel Lasogga, while Jay-Roy Grot could make his first start.

    Midfielder Eunan O'Kane (groin) should be available despite missing Republic of Ireland's games with injury.

    Burton Albion left-back Stephen Warnock (ankle) could return, but on-loan Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy is ineligible.

    Luke Varney is a doubt (hamstring) and although Hope Akpan has served a suspension, he is injured.

    Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds: "I put the pressure on myself and the team to take the three points. We know how tough it will be and we'll need to be at our best.

    "We'll need to have a high rhythm and have good intensity but it's important that we're patient."

    Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "They are still settling down into what they are going to be. I think they have changed as to how they were last season.

    "They had a greet season under Garry Monk just missing out on the play-offs. They have carried some of that confidence into the season. They have lost Chris Wood but have brought one or two very good foreigners in.

    "It is always a great atmosphere. We ended up losing 2-0 late on last season but should have won the game. I hope we can play as well again this season."

    Match facts

    • This is just the third league meeting between the teams - both sides won a game each last season, with Leeds winning 2-0 at Elland Road in October.
    • Nigel Clough has won seven of his eight managerial encounters with Leeds, with his only blemish in that time Burton's 2-0 loss last October.
    • Leeds could become only the sixth team in Football League history to draw their opening three home league games of a season 0-0 and the first since Burnley in 1997/98, who were then managed by Chris Waddle.
    • Burton have kept just five clean sheets in their last 35 league games, though four of those shutouts have been in away fixtures.
    • Samuel Saiz has been directly involved in six goals in all competitions this season; a joint-high among Championship players, along with Bristol City's Bobby Reid.
    • The Brewers have had fewer shots on target than any other side in the Championship this season (12), scoring just four goals from their opening five league games.

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

