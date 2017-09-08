Championship
Bolton15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Ryan Shotton
Ryan Shotton joined Middlesbrough from Birmingham last month
    Bolton Wanderers could hand a debut to winger Craig Noone, who joined from Cardiff City on transfer deadline day.

    David Wheater and Sammy Ameobi could return but Jem Karacan (ankle) and Will Buckley (hamstring) are both doubts.

    Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk will include new signings Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson in his squad.

    Striker Rudy Gestede faces a lengthy lay-off after a thigh operation, but Boro hope Martin Braithwaite will be able to return to training next week.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 26%Draw 29%Away win 45%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Since a 13-game home unbeaten league run against Middlesbrough between 1994 and 2014, Bolton have lost their last two matches against them at the Macron Stadium.
    • Middlesbrough have won five of their last six league games against the Trotters (D1) including each of the last four.
    • Bolton are looking for their first victory in the second tier since April 2016, having failed to win each of their last six games in the Championship (D2 L4).
    • Middlesbrough are winless in their last 20 away games in league competition, losing each of the last six in a row.
    • Bolton's top scorer in the league this season - Gary Madine (2) - scored on his only previous league start against Middlesbrough, back in November 2012 (for Sheffield Wednesday).
    • Middlesbrough's Championship games have seen just seven goals this season (F4 A3) - only Preston's have seen fewer (3).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

