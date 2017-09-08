Championship
Aston Villa15:00Brentford
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Brentford

Robert Snodgrass
Robert Snodgrass has yet to make a club appearance this season
    Robert Snodgrass could make his Aston Villa debut after joining the club on a season-long loan from West Ham.

    Villa have Mile Jedinak, Chris Samba and Alan Hutton fit again but Jonathan Kodjia and Jack Grealish remain out.

    Sergi Canos is set to make his first Brentford appearance of the season after an ankle injury.

    John Egan and Andreas Bjelland are likely to step into the back four in place of Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin, who joined Birmingham.

    Match facts

    • Aston Villa have never lost at home to Brentford in any competition in their entire history (W2 D3).
    • The Bees were unbeaten in both league games against Villa last season (W1 D1) after losing five of six previous meetings between 1935 and 1947 (D1).
    • Villa have lost just one of their last 10 home games in the Championship (W7 D2), and are unbeaten at Villa Park so far in 2017-18 (W1 D1).
    • Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 14 away games in the Championship.
    • Ollie Watkins has created more chances from open play than any other player in the Championship in 2017-18 (12).
    • Since the start of last season, Conor Hourihane has been involved in more league goals than any other Championship midfielder (25 - 11 goals, 14 assists).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

