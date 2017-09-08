Aston Villa v Brentford
Robert Snodgrass could make his Aston Villa debut after joining the club on a season-long loan from West Ham.
Villa have Mile Jedinak, Chris Samba and Alan Hutton fit again but Jonathan Kodjia and Jack Grealish remain out.
Sergi Canos is set to make his first Brentford appearance of the season after an ankle injury.
John Egan and Andreas Bjelland are likely to step into the back four in place of Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin, who joined Birmingham.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 47%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have never lost at home to Brentford in any competition in their entire history (W2 D3).
- The Bees were unbeaten in both league games against Villa last season (W1 D1) after losing five of six previous meetings between 1935 and 1947 (D1).
- Villa have lost just one of their last 10 home games in the Championship (W7 D2), and are unbeaten at Villa Park so far in 2017-18 (W1 D1).
- Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 14 away games in the Championship.
- Ollie Watkins has created more chances from open play than any other player in the Championship in 2017-18 (12).
- Since the start of last season, Conor Hourihane has been involved in more league goals than any other Championship midfielder (25 - 11 goals, 14 assists).