Championship
Sheff Wed17:30Nottm Forest
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

Jacob Butterfield
Jacob Butterfield has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal, with striker Sam Winnall going the other way

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Owls could give debuts to deadline day signing Jacob Butterfield and defender Joost van Aken.

Nottingham Forest are without keeper Adam Federici, who has gone back to parent club Bournemouth for treatment after returning from the international break with an unspecified injury.

Chris Cohen has had surgery on a knee problem and is out for several weeks.

Cohen's fellow midfielder David Vaughan has not recovered from a groin injury.

    • The Owls have won each of their past five league games against Forest since enduring an eight-game winless run against them between 2009 and 2014.
    • The past five league games between these sides at Hillsborough have all been won by a one-goal margin - Wednesday winning two and Forest three.
    • Sheffield Wednesday have not scored more than once in any of their last seven Championship games (six goals in total).
    • Forest have conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other Championship side in 2017-18 (5).
    • Gary Hooper is looking to score in back-to-back Championship outings for the first time since February 2016.
    • Barrie McKay has been involved in three of Nottingham Forest's last five league goals (1 goal, 2 assists).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

