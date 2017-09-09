League One
Shrewsbury15:00Wigan
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Peterborough5410124813
    2Shrewsbury541084413
    3Charlton5401116512
    4Scunthorpe532082611
    5Wigan431082610
    6Bradford531196310
    7Blackpool531186210
    8Fleetwood43016339
    9Oxford Utd52217348
    10Walsall52218718
    11Blackburn42027616
    12Rotherham52037616
    13Doncaster51316606
    14Bristol Rovers5203811-36
    15Southend5131610-46
    16Portsmouth512246-25
    17Wimbledon511335-24
    18Plymouth511359-44
    19Bury511348-44
    20MK Dons511337-44
    21Rochdale503236-33
    22Gillingham502347-32
    23Oldham5005512-70
    24Northampton4004210-80
