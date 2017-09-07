Newport County v Wycombe Wanderers

From the section

Newport manager Michael Flynn could decide to field an unchanged team for Wycombe's Rodney Parade visit despite a 1-0 defeat at Exeter last weekend.

Striker Joe Quigley is back in the mix after international duty but his fellow forward Marlon Jackson remains sidelined because of hamstring trouble.

Wycombe will give Sam Saunders, Scott Kashket and Nathan Tyson fitness tests ahead of the trip.

New signing Ebere Eze could make his debut for the Choirboys.