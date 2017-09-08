St Johnstone v Hibernian

BBC coverage

Blair Alston remains out with a thigh injury for St Johnstone against Hibernian on Saturday.

Boss Tommy Wright is hoping the midfielder will return the following week.

Darren McGregor is a major doubt for Hibs with a knee injury and fellow central defender Liam Fontaine is struggling with an ankle knock.

Winger Martin Boyle is unlikely to be ready to return after three games on the sidelines.

MATCH STATS

St Johnstone are on an unbeaten run of four games since the start of the Premiership season

Hibs lost their last league visit to Perth in 2014, having won the previous two

Saints' Michael O'Halloran has scored four goals in four league games this season. He had not scored in 23 top-flight games prior to this run

Hibs striker Anthony Stokes has scored four goals in four games in all competitions, as many as he had scored in his previous 15 games at Blackburn

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus: "Every year we have been in the top six we have said it will be even harder next year and we keep managing to do it somehow.

"It will be more difficult with Hibs back. It is probably the strongest that the league has been in terms of looking at the top six, for the last five years or so.

"You can see who the favourites are for the top four or five so you still have one or two positions that other teams will be looking at - and we will certainly be trying to do that.

"Most importantly we don't want to be in or around the relegation area towards the end of the season or at any point.

"It is not something that you are constantly thinking about - but you are aware of it at the start of the season that you don't want to end up at that point.

"It has happened to bigger teams than us and it can very easily happen to us if we go on a poor run. It is important that the club stays in this league and then if we have secured that then the next thing we want to do is be in the top six."

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon: "They have started the season well and are in a great position, so we need to respect them.

"But, at the same time, we're confident that we can go there and get three points.

"They have a lot of good attacking players. David Wotherspoon is one of my good pals and he is one of them.

"He's got great ability and, on his day, he can be unplayable at times and is definitely one we need to look out for.

"There's no doubt it is going to be a very tough game. I don't think anyone goes there and gets it easy.

"We need to be ready to win the battle at the start of the game and then try to implement our football from there.

"If we could win there, it would definitely push us on and give us a lot of confidence."