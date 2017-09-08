Southampton v Watford

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk could be included in the Southampton side this weekend after a return to training

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have no new injury worries and defender Virgil van Dijk could play for the first time this season after failing to secure a summer move away.

Watford should be boosted by the return of defenders Younes Kaboul and Daryl Janmaat from injury.

Jose Holebas is available after suspension but Miguel Britos is banned after his red card against Brighton.

Roberto Pereyra will face a fitness test, and Sebastian Prodl is also a doubt because of a hamstring strain.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Southampton and Watford come into this fixture with identical starts of one win and two draws apiece.

"Will Virgil van Dijk return to the Southampton defence or might fellow Dutch international Wesley Hoedt make his debut? However, it's in attack where Saints haven't convinced, failing to score in two of their three league matches.

"In contrast, Richarlison is an exciting forward who I saw score in Watford's win at Bournemouth, and Peru international Andre Carrillo could make his first start, having previously played under Marco Silva at Sporting.

"Both teams have kept two clean sheets so far, meaning a repeat of March's seven-goal thriller at Vicarage Road may not be on the cards - we can hope though!"

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I fancy Southampton here. They got back among the goals at St Mary's in their previous home league game against West Ham, after a run of five games without scoring there at the end of last season.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Watford (W4, L3).

The Hornets' last victory against Southampton was 3-0 in the Championship at St. Mary's in 2008.

Southampton

Southampton have failed to score in eight of their last 11 Premier League matches, including two games this season.

Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino played in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Watford in the 2005 League Cup semi-final second leg.

Nathan Redmond has registered four goals and one assist in his last three Premier League games against Watford.

Fraser Forster has kept 35 Premier League clean sheets since the start of the 2014-15 season, more than any other English goalkeeper.

Watford

Watford could remain unbeaten in their opening four games of a top-flight season for the first time.

The Hornets are vying to win their opening two away league games for the first time since 1998.

Marco Silva last won back-to-back away league games in April 2016, while coach of Olympiakos.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 24% Probability of home win: 58% Probability of away win: 18%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool and is used to predict the outcome of football matches.