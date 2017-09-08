Leicester City v Chelsea

Kelechi Iheanacho has yet to start for Leicester since his £25m arrival because of a toe problem

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's £25m signing Kelechi Iheanacho is available after a toe problem, while deadline day signing Aleksandar Dragovic could be involved.

Robert Huth and Vicente Iborra are fit after injuries but are unlikely to be rushed back to face the champions.

There could be a Chelsea debut for midfielder Danny Drinkwater, nine days after he signed from Leicester.

Davide Zappacosta may feature, while Eden Hazard returns after proving his fitness on international duty.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Older Chelsea and Leicester fans will fondly remember Chris Garland. He was one of my first heroes at Bristol City before leaving for Stamford Bridge and Filbert Street.

"I immediately thought of him when Danny Drinkwater became the latest player to move between the two.

"In December 2015, Drinkwater and N'Golo Kante inspired a 2-1 Leicester win that ended Jose Mourinho's Chelsea reign. Now their partnership will be renewed at their old club! It's an inspired Chelsea signing.

"Leicester caught a cold over the Adrien Silva deal, but they can still make things very difficult at a fever pitch King Power Stadium for the team who took their Premier League crown.

"Chris, who has endured tough times, would love to be playing in this one."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "I think the club tried to do their best in the market. Sometimes you are able to buy, sometimes you can't.

"I'm very happy to work with the players we have. It's time to be focused."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think a draw would be a decent result for Chelsea. Leicester did all right in their defeat at Old Trafford last time out without ever looking like they would hurt Manchester United, but I am expecting them to pose far more of a threat at home this weekend.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have lost 11 of the last 13 meetings in all competitions, with the exceptions being a win and a draw during their 2015-16 title-winning season.

Chelsea have won five of their last six away matches against the Foxes, scoring at least three goals in each of them.

The Blues beat Leicester 3-0 home and away in the Premier League last season, as well as winning 4-2 after extra time at the King Power Stadium in the League Cup third round.

Leicester City

The Foxes could lose three of their opening four Premier League fixtures for the first time since the 1994-95 season, which ended in relegation.

However, they are vying to win their opening two home matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1966.

Leicester have earned 19 points out of a possible 24 at home with Craig Shakespeare as manager. Only Liverpool, with 20 points, have a better home record over the same period - and they have played a game more.

City have both scored and conceded three league goals from corners this season.

Jamie Vardy has scored 10 goals in 16 league appearances under Shakespeare.

Chelsea

Chelsea have not won a Premier League away fixture in the month of September in any of the last four seasons (D4, L3).

Nonetheless, Antonio Conte's side have won six of their last seven Premier League away matches, with the only exception being a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in April.

The Blues have won consecutive league matches since the opening defeat at home to Burnley.

Cesc Fabregas scored three goals and set up another three in four starts for Chelsea against Leicester in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 22% Probability of away win: 53%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.