Manchester City v Liverpool
-
- From the section Football
TEAM NEWS
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt after picking up a minor calf injury while playing for Belgium.
Right-back Kyle Walker is available after a one-match ban, but Raheem Sterling is suspended as a result of his red card at Bournemouth.
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho could be involved after he featured for Brazil in World Cup qualifying.
Deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line for a debut after his £35m transfer from Arsenal.
However, full-back Nathaniel Clyne and midfielder Adam Lallana are both long-term absentees.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The Reds are unbeaten against Manchester City under Jurgen Klopp (W3, D1).
- Manchester City's only win in the last seven Premier League meetings was 3-1 at home in August 2014 (D1, L5).
- However, City have lost just one of their past eight Premier League home games against the Reds (W4, D3).
- Liverpool have scored in 13 successive games against City in all competitions.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have lost one of their past 23 home games in the league (W13, D9).
- They are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, their best under Pep Guardiola (W8, D3).
- Sergio Aguero has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad.
- Aguero's next goal will make him the Premier League's highest non-European goalscorer, overtaking Dwight Yorke's record of 123 goals.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have lost just once in their last 22 top-flight games against last season's top seven (W12, D9).
- They have also kept clean sheets in six of their last seven Premier League matches.
- Sadio Mane could become the fourth Liverpool player to score in five successive Premier League games.
- James Milner has never been on the losing side when he has scored in the Premier League (W37, D10).
|SAM's verdict
|Most probable score: 1-0
|Probability of draw: 25%
|Probability of home win: 53%
|Probability of away win: 22%
SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool and is used to predict the outcome of football matches.